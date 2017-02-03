× Concealed carry minimum age requirement called into question

SALT LAKE CITY — “They say about 20 to 25 percent of women, college aged, face assault on campus.”

Hannah Coleman is 19 years old, and a student at Utah State University-Eastern. By law, she can’t carry a concealed weapon for another 2 years.

“I felt that, if we have all of these legal rights, as adults at 18 years old – there’s no reason that we shouldn’t also be able to take training to get a concealed carry permit, as well.”

She brought her idea to Representative Karianne Lisonbee who helped turn those convictions into House Bill 198.

“That permit allows them to conceal carry anywhere that a regular permit would allow, except on K through 12 school grounds.”

She said 17 other states in our country allow concealed carry for those between 18 and 21 years of age.

In Tennessee, you have to be 21 to have a concealed carry permit.

“It’s time for us to allow our 18-year-olds that are going to college, and our 19-year-olds that are going to college to protect themselves.”

The measure is set to go before a committee next week.