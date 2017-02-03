× Campaign wants to name a cockroach after your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day

EVANSVILLE, In. — Nothing says “I love you” like a cockroach.

A nature center in Evansville, Indiana is rolling out a new campaign that allows you to name a roach in honor of your sweetheart.

For a donation, your loved one gets a personalized digital certificate verifying the naming of a Madagascar hissing cockroach.

Staffers said you can also name roaches for those you don’t love so much too.

“Really it’s so neat because people so many people say ‘ew’ or ‘yuck’ or are afraid of them but then you know what? Name them after your mother in law. Name them after an ex. Somebody who just gets under your skin, and creepy crawly and you can name a roach after them,” said Elaine Edwards with the Wesselman Woods Nature Center.

The deluxe roach-naming gift package includes a box of chocolate roaches. The package is called “Sealed with a hiss.”

To order a roach, click here.