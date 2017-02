× Alex goes one-on-one with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood!

Country music superstar Garth Brooks is back on stage in Memphis for the first time in 20 years!

He’s teaming up with wife, and platinum-selling, Grammy winning singer Trisha Yearwood for four big shows at the FedExForum.

Alex had a chance to talk with them both yesterday before the first night of their Memphis run and found out why this city is so special to country’s power couple.