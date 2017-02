Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Athlete and speaker Tim Tebow is in Memphis Thursday to promote his "Night to Shine" prom event.

The February 17 event is for young people with special needs.

Attendees are dropped off, given access to a glam squad and get to ride in a limousine and walk a red carpet.

The event is sponsored by Memphis-based ARS/Rescue Rooter.

You can learn more about the even on their website.