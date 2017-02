× Baby and two adults rescued from West Memphis apartment fire

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Three people have been rescued from a West Memphis apartment.

The West Memphis Fire Department said firefighters rescued a baby and two adults from a balcony.

The apartment is located in the 300 block of 3 Forks Road at the Riverbend Apartments.

Two adults and a baby rescued from an upstairs apartment at Riverbend Apts off S. Avalon. Fire is now under control. pic.twitter.com/KWB0yssp4J — West Memphis Fire (@WMFireDept) February 2, 2017