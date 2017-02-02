× Suspect arrested in connection with robberies of US Postal Service employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who police say robbed two US Postal Service employees has been taken into custody.

According to authorities, De’Lewis Hollins robbed two employees and a resident at the Dogwood Trace Apartments within a two week time period in January.

During the first attack, a male carrier was assaulted and robbed while delivering to a set of mailboxes bright and early around 9:30 a.m.

Several days later, a female employee was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground.

Hollins was charged with robbery and aggravated robbery. Authorities said federal charges are pending.