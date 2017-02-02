Sam’s Club goes above and beyond for little team member

WILMINGTON, NC. — A simple act of kindness made one child’s day in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Little Carter had just finished shopping at his local Sam’s Club with his mom when the cashier asked if he wanted to become a team member.

Overjoyed, Carter went behind the cash register, picked up the hand-held scanner and proceeded to check his parents out with the help of his new friend.

But that wasn’t the end of Carter’s fantastic day.

Seeing his skills, the manager, Mike, decided to make the child an official Sam’s Club team member with a vest and a badge.

The photos from that day have since gone viral of social media.