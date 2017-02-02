× Police searching for man in overdose death

ATOKA, Tenn. — A fatal overdose in Atoka leads to murder charges for two men who reportedly supplied it to the deceased.

Justin Slepicka and Aaron Lipford were both charged with second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance after Bertrand Tuggle’s death was ruled to be an overdose caused by Fentanyl toxicity.

Authorities say Slepicka and Lipford supplied those drugs.

Lipford is still at large.

If you can help police catch him, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.