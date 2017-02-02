× Police: 18-year-old named a suspect in bowling alley shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old man wanted in connection to a shooting at a local bowling alley.

Late Tuesday evening, police were called to Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes on White Station Road after a fight in lobby resulted in Justin Johnson going to his car and retrieving a gun. Police said he then opened fire on the business, striking three people.

If you can help authorities locate Johnson, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.