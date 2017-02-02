Photo released of suspect in Collierville school vandalization

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Police are looking for the person who vandalized Collierville High School, Collierville Middle School, and Collierville Elementary School.

The buildings have spray painted messages on them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Pease call the Collierville Police Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520, the Collierville Crime Stoppers at (901) 457-CASH (2274) or submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, text CPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).