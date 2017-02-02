× Body of Nashville officer found after he jumped in river to save suicidal woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The body of a Nashville police officer has been found after he jumped in a river to save a suicidal woman.

Eric Mumaw, who was 44, was an 18-year veteran of the police force.

Two officers jumped into the Cumberland River around 4 a.m. according to WTVF-TV.

The officers were responding to a report of a car on a boat ramp in Peeler Park.

Police say the officers spoke to the woman for several minutes before she put the car into gear and drove into the water.

The officer was last seen about 50 yards off shore before his body was found.

Officer Nick Diamond also jumped in the water.

Diamond was able to get out of the river and is in stable condition.

The woman, 40-year-old Juli Glisson, was able to get out of the car and was found on the bank.