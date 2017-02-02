× March for Babies set for May 6th

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The March of Dimes held its kick-off for March for Babies today at the Doubletree Hotel on Sanderlin. WREG’s Stephanie Scurlock served as the emcee.

The event energizes volunteers for the upcoming fundraiser walk scheduled for May 6th at Shelby Farms Park. Team captains are encouraged to start putting together their teams now.

The March of Dimes helps prevent premature births through research and by spreading awareness. The organizers say the money raised through the walk helps give a fighting chance to every baby.

If you’d like to sign up you can do so at marchforbabies.org/event/memphis