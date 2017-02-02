Grandmother speaks out after home riddled with bullets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNICA, Miss. -- Linday Vaughn's home is filled with bullet holes.

"I know it had about 40 holes."

She's found so many, she's been collecting them in a wine glass.

In the early morning hours of January 5, she was scared out of her sleep by what she called a loud boom. Bullets flew through several bedrooms while her three grandkids -- ages 8,10, and 11-- slept inside.

"Thank God they did not wake up. If they had of woke up, quite sure they wouldn`t of doing nothing but running into them bullets."

Her home wasn't the only one that was shot up. The very next day, several bullets struck a home on Jacks Avenue. On January 8, someone shot into a car ion the Nellie Johnson housing project.

A day after the first shooting at Vaughn's house, more shots were fired right as she was standing on her front porch. This time, she said she saw the getaway car.

"I just cried, just to see the holes."

Vaughn said she heard the shootings may be aimed at her nephew for his possible involvement in a New Year's Day shooting at the Secrets Lounge nightclub in Robinsonville.

She said even if he was, he doesn't live with her.

"The Sheriff`s Office tells me they have no credible evidence linking these shootings to the nightclub shooting. At this time, they`re investigating them separately."

Meanwhile, Vaughn said she's continuing to make repairs to her home. She's also planning on putting up cameras for extra security.