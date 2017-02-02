Family holds out hope for missing Southaven man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNICA, Miss. -- Seven months and one day.

That's how long Sean Walton's been waiting to hear from his brother, Troy.

"At this point, I just want some kind of closure, some kind of answer to it," he said.

"It`s really got our whole family in turmoil."

The 49-year-old father of three was last seen July 1 at a Tunica Resorts Casino.

According to Troy's brother, surveillance cameras as the casino showed no trace of him, but his phone did ping in Tunica County. It died before they could retrieve it.

"My mother`s just destroyed."

Sean said his brother has taken off before, but never for this long. Thursday, Troy's car sat outside his Southaven home, where his brother said it's remained since July.

"If he was out there running around or something, he would have actually come back for his vehicle and his personal stuff, and he hasn`t done any of that."

He said he hopes someone's seen his brother and can bring closure to his family, including his 10-year-old nephew.

"At this point, I`m not really sure that his son knows that he`s actually missing."

He said he's still holding out hope and trying not to think of the worst.

"To be perfectly honest with you, I don`t even like to think about that. I want to think that he`s okay somewhere and safe, but it`s been a really long time."