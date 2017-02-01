Woman claims boyfriend’s sister stabbed her at a birthday party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --A woman told police she was stabbed with some sort of unknown object outside a local apartment complex and that her boyfriend's sister was responsible.

That sister said something happened Tuesday evening, but she wasn't part of it.

"He had a long stick and a long knife."

The person Shirley Phillips is referring to is her brother.

She said he showed up with his girlfriend, disrupted a cousin's birthday party, broke her window and knocked her boyfriend to the pavement.

Phillips said she then left to run an errand and wasn't even there when the woman was stabbed.

"No I came aftermath of what happened. I was trying to protect my mother and children. We had kids out here playing too."

Phillips and her mother said they don't know who's responsible for the stabbing and claimed to be the ones who called police.

"They were screaming and hollering. There were a bunch of them, it could have been anyone. I didn't see my daughter with no knife."