Wichita man finds golden beer, wins Super Bowl tickets for life

WICHITA, Ks. -- Who would ever imagined a beer run would change one man's life forever.

Due to that run and one very special can of his favorite beer, Lyle Randa will be able to attend every Super Bowl for the rest of his life.

"Couldn't believe it."

Manuel Osorio, the owner of the store that sold him the winning golden can couldn't believe it either.

"Yeah it was a complete surprise. We were like 'Oh okay.'"

"They're basically going to take care of me," said Randa.

Anaheim Busch said they will fly the couple to Houston for the big game.

"I'm excited more than you even know, more than you can imagine," Randa said, adding the entire experience is a dream come true.

"I've never been to a Super Bowl and I can't wait to experience it."