× U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton announces resignation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Edward Stanton, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, will leave his job at the end of this month.

Stanton’s resignation takes effect February 28.

He was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2010.

No word yet on who will replace Stanton.

Stanton previously was an Assistant City Attorney for the City of Memphis and worked for FedEx.