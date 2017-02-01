× Three people shot at East Memphis bowling alley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for suspects following a triple shooting at a bowling alley in East Memphis.

Police say three people were shot at Billy Hardwick’s All-Star Lanes at White Station and Quince around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victims — two men and a woman — were all taken to the Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the suspects fired shots inside and outside the business — but detectives are still trying to figure out a motive for the crime.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.