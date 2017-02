× Terminix job fair today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking for a job, Terminix is hosting a job fair between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. today.

The job fair will be held at the Service Master building on Shelby View Drive.

The company is looking for 90 costumer service workers.

Pay is $13 an hour.

Be sure to bring a resume.