× Suspect arrested for raping, robbing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspected rapist is in custody.

Police said the victim was in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Old Brompton Circle when a man pointed a gun at her and robbed her.

The suspect then forced her to go to a secluded area and raped her, police said.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, and police said they found the suspect, Deairo Shaw, 26, by noon that day.

Shaw is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. He also had an outstanding warrant for domestic assault, police said.

Police said Shaw lived in the apartment complex where the rape happened.

Police are investigating whether he is also responsible for similar crimes that happened recently. If you know anything, call the sex crimes detectives at 636-3330 or CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.