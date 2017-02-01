Search suspended for missing 63 year old with dementia, diabetes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. -- The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has suspended the search for a missing man.

On Wednesday, search crews came up empty handed in their search for 63-year-old John Sheilds.

"We were there until almost 11 p.m. last night."

Sheilds disappeared Monday around noon from the Centennial Gardens Apartments near Hacks Cross Road.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office had more than 50 deputies searching and also received help from nearby agencies. They used helicopters, dogs and utility vehicles to search on the ground and in the water, but still have not found any signs of the man they are searching for.

Sheilds suffers from dementia and is a diabetic thought to be without his medicine.

According to the CDC, diabetes can be serious or even deadly. Doctors said when your body doesn't more or use insulin properly, it can't provide the energy your body needs to function.

Deputies have canvassed the neighborhoods he was last seen in, working to see if there is any security footage that may reveal what direction Sheilds may have gone.