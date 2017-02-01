× Minnesota babysitter charged with killing infant

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A Minnesota babysitter is charged with the death of an infant in her care.

Tyanna Graham is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

The 5-month-old boy she was watching died from bleeding from the brain and eye as well as bruising of a lung and bruising of the mouth.

Police were called to Graham’s apartment January 28 for a report of a baby not breathing according to the Star Tribune.

Doctors say the boy received a blow to the head that likely incapacitated him, as well as trauma to his abdomen.

Graham reportedly told police the child fell from the couch, then said the baby would not stop crying.

She told police she blacked out and then woke up to find him on the floor.

Police, according to the Star Tribune, discovered that Graham had allegedly texted someone about 11:54 p.m. on Jan. 27 to complain about the baby.

“I’m getting irritated my baby keeps waking up,” she allegedly texted. “He being a big … cry baby … I am been dealing with ts all day I just closed the door but I still hear him and it’s irritating me I never let him cry.”