Memphians take to the streets to protest immigration executive order

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Memphis to make their voices heard.

With signs, banners and children in tow, they marched from Clayborn Temple — a place that hosted protestors during the Civil Rights era of the 50s and 60s — all the way to the National Civil Rights Museum protesting the immigration executive order recently signed by President Donald Trump.

As they continued down side streets blocked off by the men and women in blue, their numbers grew and so did their message.

“Say it loud, say it clear…immigrants are welcome here,” they shouted.

It’s a message being heard all across the country after President Trump signed the order Friday, blocking refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US.

Those seven countries include Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

The announcement sparked protests in cities like Washington, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and now Memphis, where protestors said all they want is to spread love and support the refugees seeking a safe place to call home.