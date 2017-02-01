Italian jewelry heist caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Italy -- Police on Wednesday identified one of the two robbers who assaulted and tied up the shop assistant of a jewellery store to steal the contents of a strongbox on 21 September 2016.

The robber was identified due to a fingerprint found by the scientific police.

Both robbers are still at large.

According to Italian Police, the two young men who robbed Eleuteri jewelry in via Sant'Andrea, in Milan were two Serbian citizens aged 29 and 30.

They left the shop riding two bicycles following the robbery.

CCTV footage from the jewelry store released on Wednesday showed the robbery unfolding from the beginning.

One of the two men entered the shop pretending to be a tourist and asked the shop assistant to show him some jewellery.

While the shop assistant opened the strongbox, he assaulted her and tied her up, calling the second man.

The second robber entered the jewellery store and helped the first man collect all the items inside the strongbox.

According to the police, some days before the robbery, another man entered the jewelry story for an inspection.

That man was taken into custody October 2016, charged with cooperating with the robbers.