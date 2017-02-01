Girl with terminal illness fulfills bucket list wish to fire taser

NEWARK, Ohio — Complete with a uniform,16-year-old Alyssa Elkins was ready. She saw a taser scene in a movie and didn’t think it would be so painful for the one taking the shocking ride, so she put it on her bucket list, WBNS reported.

She quickly realized this wasn’t the movies.

“I don’t like inflicting pain on people,” she said. “I didn’t know it was gonna be that painful really.”

Even so, another willing participant stepped up — her uncle — as family members are trying to help her through tough times.

“I’m never doing this again. OK, I had the experience.”

“It makes us feel good just to know she’s getting to experience some things that she wants to do,” Alyssa’s mother, Tiffany Elkins, said.

“It is unpleasant to say the least, but if for five seconds it makes somebody’s dream come true, especially someone in her situation, I think it was well worth it no matter what,” said Sgt. Doug Bline, who was one of the volunteers.

For a moment, she was able to forget about the leukemia.

“When somebody asked, she said, ‘I’m not afraid to die because I know where I’m going,'” Tiffany Elkins said. “And that really kind of helped me, even as her mom.”