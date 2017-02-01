Fight at Ripley McDonald’s caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIPLEY, Tenn. -- The meals were anything but happy as a dozen or so juveniles slapped, pushed and even pulled each others' hair in the middle of a Ripley McDonald's.

Bumbardy Driver is one of the girl's grandfathers.

"Evidently, she was defending herself because she said the lady slapped her and pushed her so she had to retaliate some kind of way," he said.

On Tuesday, the group was reportedly ordering food after a ball game when everything went wrong.

"These women came in and, for some reason, started picking at them and then they started fighting them."

In the video of the fight, you can clearly see one of the girls involved wearing a Ripley High School cheerleader's uniform.

Driver said his granddaughter was back in school on Wednesday and it's not clear if she or any other students will be disciplined.