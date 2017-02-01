Drugs, $15k recovered in Forrest City raid

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Drugs, stolen guns and more than $15,000 was recovered from inside a home in Forrest City on Tuesday after authorities received multiple tips of illegal activity.

Christopher Chism and Cadeshiya Patillo were charged with possession of firearms, possession of a controlled substance, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia among other things.

According to the Forrest City Police Department, tips led them to set up surveillance at a home in the 1000 block of North Rosser Street. They were soon able to obtain search warrants for that location and another home down the block which Chism had been seen frequenting.

The search resulted in the recovery of more than 80 grams of marijuana, a set of digital scales, an AR-15, a 9 mm Glock, .40 caliber ammunition and approximately $15,253 in cash.

Authorities said all of the guns were reported stolen out of Cross County.