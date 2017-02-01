× Business symposium to connect city opportunities with small, minority-owned businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Small and minority-owned businesses looking for new opportunities to work with the City of Memphis are invited to attend the We Mean Business symposium.

The event takes placed next Wednesday, February 8 at Clark Tower starting at 9 a.m.

Those in attendance will learn about upcoming bid opportunities, as well as the registration and certification process.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. the day of the event, but the City of Memphis said you have to RSVP ahead of time.

To make reservations, click here.