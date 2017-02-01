$5,000 worth of Girl Scout cookies destroyed in fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A fire that began in a garage attached to a California home displaced a family of five and destroyed about 1,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowner is a Girl Scout leader and had a shipment of their famous cookies at the home.

At about $5 a box, that’s a loss of $5,000.

The Girl Scout Council said they’ll replace the cookies according to KSWB-TV.

Lysa Perkins told the station, “When the firefighters were bringing out all the stuff out of the garage, it was quite a scene. We had one thin mint box on fire and then a box that was untouched…so buy thin mints!”

