17-year-old charged with murder in death of father

COURTLAND, Miss. — A 17-year-old in Panola County is accused of murdering his father.

Alfred Nicholson Jr., 35, was shot to death Jan. 25 on Greenbriar Circle in Courtland.

His son, Alderious Nicholson, was identified as a person of interest, and Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby confirmed he has been charged with murder.

He will be tried as an adult, Darby said.

Alderious Nicholson has a $250,000 bond.