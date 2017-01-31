× Woman calls police to complain about high price of marijuana

NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia — A woman was so outraged when her drug dealer raised the price of marijuana that she called police about it, according to Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services.

NTPFES said she called to complain and asked police investigate the price hike. She then hung up when police tried to get more details.

Police are working hard to look into these marijuana prices and asked on Facebook for anyone to let them know if their drug dealer is ripping them off.

“We’d love to help.”