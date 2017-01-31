× Two charged with theft after Tipton County homeowner opens fire

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Two men have been charged with stealing after a Covington man opened fire on them as it was happening.

The man, who lives in the 1900 block of Highway 54 East, found two men stealing roofing shingles.

A driveway alarm, installed after other recent thefts, was triggered alerting the homeowner.

The two men took off in a van.

The homeowner thought he was about to be hit so he fired shots at the van.

No one was injured.

Mark Wise, 38, a Memphis resident, is charged with theft over $1,000, theft under $1,000 and reckless endangerment.

Cory Brown, 31, also from Memphis, is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, theft over $1,000, theft under $1,000 and reckless endangerment.

Wise is fugitive from Giles County for violation of probation on marijuana charges.

Brown has an active warrant in Tipton County for driving on a revoked license.