× Two additional suspects arrested in Marathon gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two additional suspects have been taken into custody in connection to a Marathon gas station shooting.

Two minors were charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery.

The first suspect, also a minor, was arrested earlier in the day.

Just after 8 p.m Sunday, authorities were called to Ridgeway Road after a group got into a confrontation.

Nicholas Sutton was shot, then rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Sutton was the 17th homicide victim of the year in the city of Memphis.