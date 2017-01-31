× Transplant recipient missing after walking away from hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A transplant recipient walked away from the hospital, and police need your help to find him.

Police issued a City Watch alert for Rodney Gatti, 51.

He walked away from Signature HealthCARE at Methodist, located at 1265 Union Ave. in Memphis, around 10 p.m. Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

According to the alert, he is a transplant patient and also has mental disorders.

He is off his medication, so it’s vital he gets help as soon as possible, the alert said.

Gatti’s home address is on Sellars Drive in Dyersburg.

He is described as a 5-foot-10, 165-pound white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black T-shirt, tan pants, and gray, white and red sneakers.

If you see him, call police at (901) 545-2677 or Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479.