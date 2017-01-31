× Silver Alert issued for missing Shelby County man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Shelby County man.

Deputies say 63-year-old John E. Sheilds was last seen at his apartment near Hacks Cross Road and Bill Morris Parkway (SR 385) around noon on Monday.

Family members are worried about his safety since he suffers from dementia and diabetes. He’s also without his diabetes medication.

Mr. Sheilds is 5 ft. 11 in. tall, weighs 220 lbs. and has grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue leather hat, green coat, blue and green shirt, black jeans and white shoes.

If you have any information on Mr. Sheilds, call the Sheriff’s Office at (901) 379-7625.