Police: Woman beaten, robbed in Overton Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a robbery that happened Monday evening in Overton Square.
The victim told police she was walking through a parking lot in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue around 8:15 p.m. when a man came up to her and demanded her purse.
She said he grabbed her purse and forced her to the ground, hitting her in the arm and head with a metal object.
The purse’s strap broke, and the suspect grabbed it and ran away.
The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention, police said.
Police are investigating.
35.136930 -89.992844