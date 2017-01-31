Police stop student from bringing gun to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- WREG is working to find out the identity of a Manassas High School student arrested for bringing a gun on campus.

Memphis Police say the student was stopped when he attempted to bring the firearm through a metal detector.

"I just saw three police cars out there when I came to walk the dog, said Randy Galloway, who saw police cars surround Manasses High shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

This was after officers said an 18-year-old student tried to come into the school armed. MPD said school security attempted to check him, but he took off running. A little later, the student returned to the school and was taken into custody. Police said they found a gun nearby.

A woman who lives across the street from the north Memphis school wasn’t comfortable showing her face but had an opinion about today’s shakeup.

"I got neighbors, that have neighbors and grandchildren who go here. Thank God that they stopped it," she said.

A Shelby County Schools spokesperson said every day students at Manassas High School go through metal detectors and said those safety procedures worked.

"They should have metal detectors when they come to the school. I think every last one of them should be checked," said GalloWay.

School officials say every SCS school has either a metal detector or metal detection wand and each principal makes the decision on how security screening is handled at their school.

The news brings Randy Galloway a little comfort.

"They gonna do what they gonna do. This day and time it’s what they do," he said.

SCS said parents were notified when the incident happened.