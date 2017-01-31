Police: 15 alleged members of drug ring taken into custody, indicted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several alleged members of a drug trafficking ring have been indicted for distributing powder cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana through out West Tennessee.
Twelve of the 15 defendants were taken into custody Tuesday. The other three were already in federal custody on unrelated charges.
- James Williams Ayers, 51, of Shelby County (Already in Federal Custody)
- Joaquian Jonulle Bowen, 30, of Dyer County
- Edrik Deon Fason , 34, of Madison County (Already in Federal Custody)
- Derrick Shawen Fields, 36, of Dyer County
- L.C. Gills Jr., 48, of Dyer County
- Monteith Alvarez Haley, 37, of Dyer County
- Charlie Dwayan Hartshaw, 35, of Madison County
- Demonta Darnell Henning, 25, of Dyer County
- Paul Montrale Isom, 30, of Dyer County
- Joseph Deangelo Lee, 44, of Dyer County
- Billy Joe Liggon Jr., 40, of Madison County (Already in Federal Custody)
- Bobby Charles McElrath, 54, of Dyer County
- Kenneth Wayne Patrick, 38, of Dyer County
- Jermaine B. Temple, 38, of Madison County
- Anthony Lamont Adams, 41, of Obion County
During the course of the investigation, officers seized narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms and drug money. Additional guns were recovered during Tuesday’s roundup, the Department of Justice said.
All 15 defendants face up to 20 years behind bars and up to $1 million in fines.
Isom, Haley, Fason and Ayers all face additional charges that could add to that sentence if convicted.
