Police: 15 alleged members of drug ring taken into custody, indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several alleged members of a drug trafficking ring have been indicted for distributing powder cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana through out West Tennessee.

Twelve of the 15 defendants were taken into custody Tuesday. The other three were already in federal custody on unrelated charges.

James Williams Ayers, 51, of Shelby County (Already in Federal Custody)

Joaquian Jonulle Bowen, 30, of Dyer County

Edrik Deon Fason , 34, of Madison County (Already in Federal Custody)

Derrick Shawen Fields, 36, of Dyer County

L.C. Gills Jr., 48, of Dyer County

Monteith Alvarez Haley, 37, of Dyer County

Charlie Dwayan Hartshaw, 35, of Madison County

Demonta Darnell Henning, 25, of Dyer County

Paul Montrale Isom, 30, of Dyer County

Joseph Deangelo Lee, 44, of Dyer County

Billy Joe Liggon Jr., 40, of Madison County (Already in Federal Custody)

Bobby Charles McElrath, 54, of Dyer County

Kenneth Wayne Patrick, 38, of Dyer County

Jermaine B. Temple, 38, of Madison County

Anthony Lamont Adams, 41, of Obion County

During the course of the investigation, officers seized narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms and drug money. Additional guns were recovered during Tuesday’s roundup, the Department of Justice said.

All 15 defendants face up to 20 years behind bars and up to $1 million in fines.

Isom, Haley, Fason and Ayers all face additional charges that could add to that sentence if convicted.