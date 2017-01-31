Midtown businesses consider increasing security after violent robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "It's Memphis. Welcome to Memphis."

Some Midtown residents seemed unbothered and used to the news of violent crime in Memphis.

"I've been born be raised in Memphis so it's just stuff you got to live with," Jamie Strickland said.

Police said a woman was leaving the 1912 Cafe on Cooper around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday when at least one man walked up demanding all of her stuff.

The victim said the man pulled out a gun and hit her on the top of her head with it.

"I just feel sorry for her. Hope she get better," one man said.

The woman reportedly threw her phone, keys, and wallet on the ground and ran for help.

The man got away with the keys to her Range Rover and East Memphis home.

The bad guy also snatched the woman's credit cards, ID, and $200.

"Hope they find them and they get justice. And get what is coming to them or whatever," Strickland told WREG.

Neighboring business owners said they are doing all they can to make sure their customers and employees are safe.

One said she pays extra money for a street light in her parking lot to make sure it isn't too dark at night.

That same owner is considering adding cameras to deter criminals and prevent a crime like this from happening again.

"You know people -- life is still going to go on and maybe they'll be more watchful of the surroundings," Strickland said. "Really that's what it boils down to."