× Mid-South politicians react to Trump nominating Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court

It’s been a couple of hours since President Donald Trump named Judge Neil Gorsuch as his pick to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, and Mid-South politicians are already making their voices heard.

Most applauded Trump’s choice, though Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn) said it was “disappointing” Senate Republicans didn’t allow a hearing for former President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland.

What senators and representatives from our viewing area are saying:

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn):

“The president has nominated a distinguished jurist. Now it’s time for the Senate to fairly and carefully consider his nomination.”

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.):

“Our next Supreme Court justice will have a lasting impact on the direction of our country,” said Corker. “The Senate unanimously confirmed Judge Gorsuch to the federal bench in 2006, and he has served honorably as an appellate court judge for a decade. He is a well-respected jurist who understands the importance of upholding the Constitution and applying the rule of law in a fair and independent manner, and I am pleased that President Trump has nominated someone with such an impressive background. I Iook forward to meeting with Judge Gorsuch during the confirmation process.”

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.):

“Judge Gorsuch has a record of judicial restraint and will not legislate from the bench. Further, his commitment to Conservative principles appropriately mirrors that of former Justice Anton Scalia. Judge Gorsuch will make a fine addition to the Supreme Court and be a staunch defender of the Constitution.”

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn):

“It is disappointing that tonight’s nomination comes on the heels of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans’ refusal to even allow so much as a hearing on President Obama’s most recent pick for the Supreme Court, Merrick Garland. The notion that the Senate does not confirm Supreme Court nominations in the last year of a president’s term, as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed during today’s White House Press Briefing, is yet another ‘alternative fact.’ The Senate confirmed Justice Mahlon Pitney in 1912, Justices John Clarke and Louis Brandeis in 1916, Justice Benjamin Cardozo in 1932, Justice Frank Murphy in 1940 and Justice Anthony Kennedy in 1988.”

Rep. David Kustoff (R-Tenn.):

“I commend President Trump for his careful consideration in selecting Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee to the Supreme Court,” said Kustoff. “From his seat in the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Judge Gorsuch exhibited clear conservative values and a strong record of upholding the original intent of the Constitution. I am pleased the American people had the opportunity to voice their opinion when electing our new President last November, and I will support a swift Senate confirmation.”

Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.):

“Millions of Americans went to their polling places on election day to make their voices heard on the type of jurist they want serving on the Supreme Court. They decided to put their trust in President Trump to fill the Court’s vacant seat. I am encouraged by how well-respected Judge Gorsuch is in legal circles and how highly experts speak of his intellect, experience and temperament which are all important qualities for the job. Now that the President has made his selection, we will move forward with the confirmation process. It is my sincere hope that all of my colleagues, regardless of party, will respect the will of the voters and treat him fairly during the confirmation process.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.):

“In nominating Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, President Trump has chosen a well-respected judge with a distinguished body of work. The Supreme Court, including the next justice, could determine the course of the law for decades. We need a nominee with a demonstrated record of interpreting the Constitution according to its text, structure, and history. These decisions are weighty-and I don’t undertake them lightly. So I look forward to meeting with Judge Gorsuch soon to talk more in depth about how he sees the role of the Court and his own judicial philosophy.”

Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.):

“I commend President Trump for his nomination of Judge Gorsuch to serve on the United States Supreme Court. Filling the seat left open by Justice Scalia was a critical issue for many voters in the presidential election. It is now time for the Senate to act. I look forward to the confirmation process and the prospect of having a nine-member Supreme Court that will decide cases based on the Constitution.”

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.):

“When voters chose Donald Trump to be President, they made it clear that the Supreme Court vacancy should be filled by a jurist in the conservative mold of Justice Antonin Scalia. President Trump’s choice of Neil Gorsuch meets that high standard. Judge Gorsuch is known for his mainstream, principled opinions. I am hopeful that he will receive a fair and timely confirmation process based on his record rather than partisan conjecture.”

Reps. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.), Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) and Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) did not release a statement on Gorsuch by the time this article was published.