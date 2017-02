× Memphis Police identify Danville murder victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released more information in the death of a 29 year old on Monday.

According to the Memphis Police, Raphael Strong was shot in the 1800 block of Danville around 8:30 a.m.

Strong was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made.

If you can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Strong’s death is the 19th homicide for 2017.