Man arrested for downloading child pornography at McDonald's indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who police say was caught downloading child pornography at a local McDonald’s has been indicted.

Robert Cliff Jr. was arrested in May 2015 after someone spotted him staring at his computer. He was allegedly downloading images while visiting the restaurant in the 2000 block of Union Avenue.

When officers seized his computer they found more than 50 sexually explicit images of minors as young as 12 years old.

Cliff could spend anywhere from 3 to 15 years behind bars.