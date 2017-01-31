× I-40 West closed at Sam Cooper due to three car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All lanes of I-40 West are closed where they merge into Sam Cooper Boulevard.

The closure is due to a three-car crash.

One car caught fire.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

In West Memphis, hazardous materials emergency has closed I-40 in both directions.

A truck has overturned on I-40 West near the Lehi exit.

Traffic on I-40 is stopped at College Boulevard.

We are told the truck is carrying Sodium Cyanide which is a toxic chemical.

It is not clear if the truck is leaking.

From the Centers for Disease Control, “Sodium cyanide releases hydrogen cyanide gas, a highly toxic chemical asphyxiant that interferes with the body’s ability to use oxygen. Exposure to sodium cyanide can be rapidly fatal.”

