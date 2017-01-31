× SCS Board closes Carnes Elementary, but Hopson withdraws recommendation to close Dunbar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School Board has voted to close Carnes Elementary School, but Superintendent Dorsey Hopson has withdrawn his recommendation to close Dunbar Elementary School.

The announcement came during the Shelby County School Board meeting Tuesday evening.

Students attending Carnes will be sent to Downtown and Bruce Elementary Schools.

According to Hopson’s original plan, Dunbar students would have been transferred to either Bethel Grove or Cherokee Elementary after the school’s closure this upcoming year.

Hopson first proposed the closures last fall as part of his plan to close and consolidate underutilized schools.