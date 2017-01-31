× HazMat situation closes both sides of I-40

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A hazardous materials emergency has closed I-40 in both directions on the Arkansas side.

A truck has overturned on I-40 West near the Lehi exit.

Traffic on I-40 is stopped at College Boulevard.

We are told the truck is carrying Sodium Cyanide which is a toxic chemical.

It is not clear if the truck is leaking.

From the Centers for Disease Control, “Sodium cyanide releases hydrogen cyanide gas, a highly toxic chemical asphyxiant that interferes with the body’s ability to use oxygen. Exposure to sodium cyanide can be rapidly fatal.”

Click Here to learn more about Sodium Cynide.