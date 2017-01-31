× Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police in Helena-West Helena are investigating an armed robbery of a Dollar General store.

It happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the store’s location on Sebastian Street.

The robbers walked into the store shortly after it opened; one went to the clerk while the other locked the front door, police said.

One of the suspects demanded the clerk give him money from the register at gunpoint, police said.

After getting the money, police said they ran out the back of the store.

Police said there were customers in the store at the time of the robbery.

If you know anything that could help police solve this case, call H-WHPD at (870) 572-3441.