Bill filed to repeal marijuana decriminalization ordinances in Memphis and Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill has been filed to repeal recently passed ordinances in Memphis and Nashville that decriminalized small amounts of marijuana.

The bill, filed by Republican William Lamberth of Cottontown, says the ordinances are inconsistent with state law.

Lamberth is the Chairman of the House Criminal Justice Committee.

Last fall, both cities passed ordinances allowed officers to give citations instead of misdemeanors for those who had a small amount of marijuana for personal use.

In Memphis, a person could be given a $50 citation if they had an ounce or less of marijuana.

Tennessee law would make that a misdemeanor with a $2,500 fine and possibly up to a year in jail.

The Memphis ordinance never went into effect due to Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery who said the ordinances violated state law.