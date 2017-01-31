Bartlett man’s car firebombed in the middle of the night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Tenn. -- In the past, neighbors have complained about vandalism in the area, but nothing like this.

"I had suffered a seizure, pasted out in the front yard over there. I was really in a state of confusion, I was half sleep, my car was on fire and I'm just thinking here goes my house, the car and everything. It just lit up out here like it was daylight."

James Cruse said he was sound asleep when all of sudden he heard a loud boom outside.

"When I went to my bedroom door, I saw a flame down the hallway through my daughter's bedroom window, which led me to go to the window and that's when I noticed my car was on fire."

His brand new 2017 Buick Lacrosse had been firebombed.

He told WREG's Kristen Holloway his main concern wasnt' the car. He said he was more worried that the fire would spread to his home.

"I took the water hose anyway and started spraying the side of the building so it wouldn't catch on fire."

According to the Bartlett Police Department, someone used a cement block to break out the back window then tossed a glass bottle filled with gasoline into the windshield. The car was destroyed.

"It surprised me of the magnitude but then with the car I had you know a new 2017 and there were other small vandalism in the neighborhood that police were talking about."

Cruse said he spoke with his neighbor about being more vigilant.

"I've scanned around the neighborhood. No on has cameras and my next thing is going to get some cameras involved."

Cruse said he has no idea who intentionally set his car on fire. Unfortunately no evidence was collected from the scene because of the extensive damage done to the car.

Thankfully he has insurance.