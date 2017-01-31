× Authorities searching for missing man with dementia, diabetes

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man who disappeared Monday afternoon.

John Sheilds suffers from dementia and diabetes, and family members say they last saw him at his home on Hacks Cross and Bill Morris Parkway.

A search team worked all day, sweeping Cameron Brown Park in Germantown near Farmington Boulevard and Wolf River Parkway hoping to find him. So far, they have not been able to locate him.

As deputies on four wheelers searched on the ground, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office took to the skies in their chopper, looking for any signs of the missing 63 year old.

WREG was told family and local law enforcement are worried because of his medical problems.

“Last time he had an insulin shot was yesterday morning at 10 o’clock. It’s been a long time,” said Earle Farrell with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say time is of the essence as they swept every place they could think of.

“The only two sightings we’ve had were yesterday afternoon around 4:30. Both of those were on Forest Hill Irene north of Poplar.”

Crews crept up Forest Hill Irene throughout the day using utility vehicles, drones and even tracking dogs.

Authorities said the search will continue Wednesday morning.