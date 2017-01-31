Adults will be able to attend community college for free due to expanded program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- High School graduates have the opportunity to attend college for free thanks to the Tennessee promise program set up by Gov. Bill Haslam in 2015.

Gov. Haslam is currently working to expand the program to all Tennessee adults.

Despite the year, they graduated high school.

The announcement came during his State of the State address Monday night.

Nashville Public Radio reports the new program would be called Tennessee Reconnect and like its predecessor would also be paid for with federal funds and Tennessee Lottery money.

"Actually I had hoped that we would do that earlier. But I'm glad to see him doing that now," said Democratic Leader Craig Fitzhugh to NPR.

Haslam hopes to help parents who have taken a few classes but haven't finished due to the demands of life, or the father who never went to college because of choices he made as a youth just like his father before him.

Haslam ended the night with this tweet.